Yale student’s winning run on ‘Jeopardy!’ makes history

AP National

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has now netted him more than $1 million in non-tournament play, making him the third person in the show’s history to pass that mark. The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak netted $2,520,700, and James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over 32 victories. Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, on Friday won $48,800 for his 28th victory, bringing his total winnings to $1,004,001. Amodio’s latest milestone came at the end of temporary host Mayim Bialik’s first week back behind the lectern.