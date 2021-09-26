Police make ‘significant’ arrest over London teacher’s death

AP National

LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering a primary school teacher killed as she walked in a London park. Sabina Nessa’s death has fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital. The Metropolitan Police force said a 38-year-old man was arrested early Sunday in southern England. They said the arrest was a “significant development.” The 28-year-old Nessa was found dead in Kidbrooke in southeast London on Sept. 17. Detectives believe she was attacked during what should have been a five-minute walk to meet a friend at a nearby pub. Hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil for Nessa on Friday and demanded an end to violence against women.