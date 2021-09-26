San Marino voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion

AP National

By NICOLE WINFIELD and FRANCESCO FEDELI

Associated Press

SAN MARINO (AP) — Voters in the tiny republic of San Marino are voting on whether to decriminalize abortion. The ballot proposal calls for abortion to be made legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and beyond then if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health are at risk due to fetal anomalies or malformations. The Roman Catholic Church is firmly opposed to the proposal while the “yes” camp hoping to overturn the 150-year-old law and make the procedure legal in some circumstances. The referendum’s results are expected later Sunday.