EXPLAINER: How and when Germany will form a new government

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s voters have delivered their verdict. Now it’s up to party leaders to thrash out who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in office and with what political priorities. The shape of Germany’s new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is now clear. But there are majorities for three more or less plausible new coalition governments, and it could take weeks or months to put a new administration in place. Merkel and her outgoing government will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until the Bundestag elects her successor.