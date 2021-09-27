Goats get loose in Atlanta’s tony Buckhead neighborhood

AP National

ATLANTA (AP) — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta’s tony Buckhead neighborhood. News outlets report that Atlanta police responded Monday after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road. Police say they had been brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger supermarket but got free. Television news footage showed them grazing outside a furniture store along a busy thoroughfare. They were eventually caught and removed. Police said no one was injured.