Judge blocks Arizona laws banning school, city mask mandates

AP National

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has struck down Republican-passed Arizona laws that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 requirements. The ruling Monday could clear the way for cities and counties to enact mask requirements if it withstands a promised appeal. It comes as the fight over school masks and other COVID-19 restrictions has moved into courtrooms across the U.S. Lawsuits have been filed in at least 14 states either for or against masks in schools. The sweeping Arizona ruling also struck down a number of non-virus provisions that were slipped into the state budget and an entire measure that had served as a vehicle for a conservative policy wish list.