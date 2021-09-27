North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

AP National

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made off the North’s eastern coast on Tuesday morning. It says South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing details of the launch. It’s the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea. Analysts said North Korea wants South Korea to play a role in winning relief from U.S.-led sanctions. Earlier this month, North Korea carried out its first ballistic and cruise missile tests in six months.