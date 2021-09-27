Strong quake rattles Greek island of Crete

AP National

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 has struck the southern Greek island of Crete, sending residents into the streets. There was no immediate information on injuries, but local media reported some damage to buildings in villages near the epicenter. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 9:17 a.m. local time (0617 GMT), with an epicenter 246 kilometers (153 miles) south southeast of the Greek capital, Athens. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center and the US Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.0. It is common for different seismological institutes to give varying magnitudes for an earthquake in the initial hours and days after an event.