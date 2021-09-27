Yemen uses UN speech to call for more COVID-19 vaccines

AP National

By MAGGIE HYDE

Associated Press

The top diplomat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government says his conflict-torn country needs millions more coronavirus vaccines to ensure some of the world’s poorest are not left behind. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, the foreign minister said the roughly 1 million doses Yemen was given are not enough to vaccinate even the most vulnerable portions of its population. Yemen has a long way to go toward vaccinating the majority of its some 30 million people, most of whom are facing multiple humanitarian crises, including poverty, hunger and poor access to adequately-run hospitals. The country has been convulsed by civil war since 2014.