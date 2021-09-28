EXPLAINER: Why Facebook is holding off on kids’ Instagram

AP National

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

Bowing — if only for a moment — to pressure from lawmakers, critics, the media and child development experts, Facebook said Monday it will “pause” its work on a kids’ version of its photo-oriented Instagram app. The move follows an explosive report by The Wall Street Journal showing that Facebook knew from its own research that Instagram was harming some teems, especially girls, affecting their mental health and body image issues and in some cases leading to eating disorders and suicidal thoughts. In public, though, Facebook has consistently played down the app’s negative side and until now has barreled ahead with the kids’ version.