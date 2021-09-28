Skip to Content
Yemeni officials: Clashes over key city kill 130 fighters

By AHMED AL-HAJ
Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say fierce clashes between government forces and Houthi rebels over a crucial central city have killed more than 130 fighters in the past two days. They said Tuesday that most of the dead are rebels. The escalation of fighting over energy-rich Marib has come as President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Washington presses for a cease-fire in the yearslong war. The latest fighting has taken place south of Marib where the rebels are trying to break the government defenses.

