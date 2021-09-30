As energy crisis looms, Spain shields supply of Algerian gas

AP National

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain has launched a diplomatic offensive to preserve its essential stream of Algerian natural gas as souring relations between Algeria and Morocco threaten to disrupt the supply chain. Algeria is planning to shut down a pipeline that supplies nearly half of Spain’s imported Algerian natural gas via Morocco. A 25-year distribution agreement ends on Oct. 31. Algeria has indicated it will continue to supply gas to Spain through a separate pipeline that crosses the Mediterranean Sea and links directly to the Iberian Peninsula. But any disruption is likely to increase costs. Spain’s foreign minister went to Algiers with executives from two of Spain’s biggest energy corporations on Thursday to meet with his Algerian counterpart.