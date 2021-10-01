Greek PM views new camp, says migrant smugglers ‘crushed’

AP National

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

VATHY, Samos (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has flown to the eastern Aegean island of Samos to view a new camp for asylum seekers that has replaced the old, squalid facility on the island. He said his government’s policy on migration has “crushed” migrant smuggling networks. Speaking in the remnants of the old camp on the edge of the island’s main town of Vathy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would continue to press European Union countries to come up with a common migration policy that would share responsibility for migrants among the member states.