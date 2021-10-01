Indy man charged with buying gun used to kill Chicago child

AP National

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man has been charged with illegally purchasing a gun that was used in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Chicago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Eric Keys has been charged in the case. The release does not name the girl, but two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the case identified her as Jaslyn Adams. The April 18 shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru left Jaslyn dead and seriously wounded her 28-year-old father, Jontae Adams. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.