Klimt portrait, missing for 22 years, to star in Rome show

AP National

ROME (AP) — Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady,” which went missing for nearly 23 years after its theft from an Italian museum, will star in an exhibit about the Austrian artist that is opening this month at a Rome museum. Art experts announced in January 2020 that a painting discovered hidden inside a Piacenza art gallery’s outer walls was the Klimt portrait stolen in 1997. Organizers said Friday that the work, along with other paintings and sculptures by Klimt, will feature in an exhibit opening on Oct. 27 and running for five months at the Rome’s Museum in Palazzo Braschi. Piacenza will also exhibit the painting in a show starting in April.