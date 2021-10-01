Lawyer who fought Chevron gets 6-month sentence for contempt

AP National

By KAREN MATTHEWS and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An environmental lawyer who waged a years-long campaign against Chevron over pollution in Ecuador has been sentenced to six months in jail for violating a federal judge’s orders. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said Friday that Steven Donziger’s commitment to his Ecuadorian clients and their cause did not justify his contempt of court. Donziger won a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron in a court in Ecuador, but it was later thrown out by a U.S. judge who ruled it was obtained through fraud. Donziger said he could not express remorse for actions that he believes were ethical and legal.