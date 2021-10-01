Q&A: Charlamagne talks new late-night show, biggest regret

AP National

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlamagne tha God made a living on radio calling out popular figures like Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather Jr., but now he’s taking his talents to a new late-night talk show to focus on political and social issues. The shoot-from-the-hip radio host enters into a new television phase with “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God,” which airs Fridays on Comedy Central. Stephen Colbert and Aaron McGruder are executive producers for the half-hour weekly series. Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, is a co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” with DJ Envy and Angela Yee.