Scientists decipher Marie Antoinette’s redacted love notes

AP National

By CHRISTINA LARSON

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Letters from the last queen of France to her rumored lover contain redacted phrases that scientists have been able to read by studying the composition of different inks. The letters between Marie Antoinette and Swedish count Axel von Fersen were exchanged between June 1791 and August 1792. The queen was beheaded in 1793. Scientists uncovered scribbled out and effusive phrases, such as: “Not without you,” “My dear friend” and “You that I love.” The research was published Friday in the journal Science Advances.