UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has informed Ethiopia that it has no legal right to expel seven U.N. officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country’s affairs. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a diplomatic note sent to Ethiopia’s U.N. Mission and conveyed to Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed during a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday stated the U.N.’s “longstanding legal position” that the doctrine of declaring someone “persona non grata” — or unwelcome — does not apply to U.N. personnel. He said it applies to states, and “we are not a state.”