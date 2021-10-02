Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide

AP National

CHICAGO (AP) — The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday that an autopsy found 35-year-old District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason died of a gunshot wound to the head a day earlier. The 11-year state police veteran died shortly after the Friday 2 p.m. shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side. The trooper’s mother told the Chicago Sun-Times that her son had always wanted to be an officer ever since he was a toddler.