Chile reports breaking up ring that smuggled Haiti migrants

AP National

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean police say they’ve detained an international group of migrant traffickers who have sent more than 1,000 migrants out of the South American nation, including lone children heading to the United States. The group also is accused of slipping people illegally into Chile. The Investigative Police said Monday that while making the arrests in northern Chile, they encountered 57 Colombian and Venezuelan migrants who had just arrived from Peru. Police say the ring was led by a Haitian man and also included people from Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela and Chile.