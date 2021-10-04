Hundreds rally outside prison for Georgia’s former president

AP National

RUSTAVI, Georgia (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside a prison where former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been held since his arrest after returning to the country last week. Saakashvili, who left Georgia in 2014 and became a Ukrainian citizen, was later sentenced to up to six years in prison on abuse of power convictions handed down in absentia. He returned to the country with the aim of galvanizing opposition as Georgia held nationwide municipal elections, and was arrested hours after posting videos Friday on social media announcing that he was back. The United National Movement, which Saakashvili founded, is the most prominent political force opposing the ruling Georgian Dream party. Georgian Dream won 47% of the vote in the weekend municipal elections.