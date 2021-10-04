Italy’s northwest Liguria area hit by floods, mudslides

AP National

ROME (AP) — Heavy rain has battered a northwest region of Italy bordering France and caused flooding and mudslides. No casualties were reported. The hardest hit city in Liguria on Monday was Savona on the coast. Towns in the region’s hilly interior also suffered flooding and landslides as some streams overflowed banks. A bridge collapsed in the town of Quiliano. And Italian news reports said the COVID-19 vaccine center in Campobasso was shut down as a precaution. The port city of Genoa shut schools and ordered the closure of parks and cemeteries. Rain let up at midday. But more downpours were forecast for later Monday.