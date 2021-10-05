Autopsy shows children smothered; father charged with murder

AP National

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Nebraska man accused in the deaths of his two young children is now being charged with murder after an autopsy showed the children were smothered. Adam Price was initially charged with two counts of negligent child abuse resulting in death in the killings of 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore. The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday in a news release that the 36-year-old Price is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities have said the children were with Price for a court-ordered visitation May 16 when they were found dead in his Bellevue home, 8 miles south of Omaha. Price was arrested hours later in Pacifica, California.