Facebook whistleblower testifies: Five highlights

AP National

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

A former Facebook data scientist testified before Congress that the social network’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while executives reject changes that could hurt company profits. Speaking before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Frances Haugen accused her former company of knowing the apparent harm Instagram can cause some teens and being dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation. Efforts to pass new regulations on social media have failed in the past, but senators said Tuesday that new revelations about Facebook show the time for inaction has passed.