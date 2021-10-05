Georgia governor suspends indicted district attorney

AP National

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has suspended a district attorney who was indicted on charges of criminal misconduct while in office. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday suspending Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones until his case is resolved or the end of his term, whichever comes first. The state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment, which accuses Jones of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim. Jones could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but he has previously denied the charges.