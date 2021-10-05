Racial inequity committee at heart of NC sorority suspension

AP National

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A national sorority has suspended activities at a North Carolina university after most of its members left the group when it failed to hold discussions on racial inequities after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. The Asheville Citizen Times reports that in mid-August, 25 of 28 members of the Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi Delta at UNCA dropped out of the sorority when it didn’t take action after Floyd’s death. Former Alpha Xi member Kayla Bledsoe says leadership, including Alpha Xi’s then-president, were opposed to forming a committee on the issue when the idea was presented.