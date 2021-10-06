Australia welcoming back French ambassador after sub spat

AP National

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is welcoming France’s decision to return its ambassador to Australia and says he hopes the two nations can repair the damage from a cancelled submarine contract. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he hopes the countries “can move beyond our recent disappointments.” France recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra last month after Australia cancelled a contract with majority French state-owned Naval Group to build 12 diesel-electric submarines. It instead will get nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. technology. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the ambassador will return to Australia to “redefine the terms” of the bilateral relationship and defend French interests in winding up the deal.