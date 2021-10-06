City in Michigan urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

AP National

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan is urging residents of Benton Harbor to use bottled water for cooking and drinking, a major shift in response to elevated levels of lead. The state has been making free bottled water and filters available in Benton Harbor for a few weeks. But the announcement Wednesday is the first time that authorities have recommended that residents reduce their use of tap water. The state last month said it would go door-to-door to distribute filters. In its latest statement, the state says the federal government is conducting a study to determine how effective the filters are in reducing lead in drinking water.