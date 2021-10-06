NYPD takes ex-union chief’s gun, shield after FBI raids

AP National

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s police department has placed the embattled former head of its sergeants union on modified assignment, stripping him of his gun and shield, a day after federal agents raided the union’s office and his home. Ed Mullins resigned Tuesday night as the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association at the urging of its executive board, hours after FBI agents were seen carrying boxes out of the union’s Manhattan headquarters. Agents also searched Mullins’ home in Port Washington, Long Island. Calls to Mullins’ cell phone Wednesday went to a full voicemail box. Messages seeking comment were left with a union spokesperson and Mullins’ union vice president, Vincent Vallelong. Under the union’s bylaws, Vallelong is Mullins’ successor as president.