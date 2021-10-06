Skip to Content
Shootings near Zion National Park prompt town lockdown

ROCKVILLE, Utah (AP) — A man who is suspected of shooting at vehicles and causing a lockdown of a tourist town outside of Zion National Park in southern Utah was apprehended Wednesday night, Residents of Rockville, which has about 220 residents, were told to take shelter after reports at 4:30 p.m. that a person shot at multiple vehicles on state Route 9 southwest of the park, KSL-TV reported. It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported, local media reported. State Route 9 was closed for a period of time in both directions through Rockville, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Zion National Park is one of the nation’s most popular parks. 

