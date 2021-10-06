While US summer surge is waning, more mandates in the works

AP National

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are falling and the number of new cases per day is about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months. All are encouraging signs that the summer surge is waning. Government leaders and employers not wanting to lose momentum are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine mandates. Los Angeles is poised to enact on Wednesday one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates. And Minnesota’s governor is calling for new vaccine and testing requirements for teachers and long-term care workers. Health experts say there are still far too many unvaccinated people.