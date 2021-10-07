Another armed Indigenous vigilante group appears in Mexico

AP National

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Another armed Indigenous vigilante group has appeared in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas. In a video posted on social media Thursday, a group of about 30 masked men are seen holding mainly hunting rifles and shotguns in the woods. The group say it is made up of members of the Tzeltal and Tojolabal communities from the rural township of Altamirano. The group’s The masked spokesman reads a statement condemning the rich, politicians, thieves and “the exploitation of our resources.” In July, a couple of hundred armed men descended on another Chiapas mountain township and burned at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people. Those vigilantes appear to include members of the Tzotzil group.