Coroner: Feet that washed up far apart were from same woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials say two human feet that washed ashore months and miles apart in South Carolina belonged to the same person. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Wednesday that her office determined that they belonged to Janet Robinson, a 57-year-old woman who went missing. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Authorities say the woman was originally from Mississippi and was living near Charleston, South Carolina, at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen in August 2020. A DNA sample was submitted to a forensic laboratory and it came back with a match to Robinson’s sibling.