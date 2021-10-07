EXPLAINER: What’s happening with the California oil spill?

AP National

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Oil has been washing up on Southern California beaches and wetlands all week since a leak in an underwater pipeline from an offshore platform sent tens of thousands of gallons of heavy crude into the ocean waters. The spill fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach, known as Surf City USA, and could keep some beaches closed for weeks or longer. Cleanup crews and investigators are on the scene. Here’s a look at what happened, who’s involved and the aftermath.