Guinea’s junta leader appoints civilian prime minister

By BOUBACAR DIALLO

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The military leader of Guinea has announced that senior international civil servant Mohamed Beavogui will serve as prime minister in a government that is transitioning the West African nation to civilian rule after last month’s coup. Col. Mamady Doumbouya, who was sworn in as interim president on Friday, announced Beavogui’s new position in a decree read on state TV. Beavogui, 68, has a notable career in development, much of it in the United Nations. He served as U.N. Undersecretary-General in charge of the Pan-African Risk Management Mutual in New York before holding other positions within the U.N.’s International Fund for Agricultural Development and Food and Agriculture Organization.