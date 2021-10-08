Former state lawmaker, regent pleads guilty to racketeering

AP National

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — The state attorney general’s office says a former Georgia state lawmaker and university regent has pleaded guilty to racketeering and been sentenced to serve eight years in prison. Dean Alford had been indicted in May on charges of racketeering, fraud and forgery relating to allegations that he faked contracts while seeking money from a financial company. Alford received a 15 year sentence with eight to be served in prison and the rest on probation. A condition of that probation is that he may not conduct any business with the state.