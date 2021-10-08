India staring at power crisis with coal stocks down to days

AP National

By KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — An energy crisis is looming over India as coal stockpiles grow perilously low, adding to challenges for a recovery in Asia’s third largest economy from the pandemic. Supplies at the majority of coal-fired power plants in India have dwindled to just days worth of stock. That has stoked fears of potential black-outs given that 70% of India’s power is generated through coal. Demand has surged as the economy shows signs of recovering from a severe wave of coronavirus outbreaks in the spring. Power consumption in August jumped by nearly 20% over the same month in 2019.