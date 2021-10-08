PM Andrej Babis front-runner in Czech vote, despite scandals

AP National

PRAGUE (AP) — Czechs begin voting in a parliamentary election with polls showing Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a populist billionaire, has a good chance of keeping his job. That’s despite a new scandal over his financial dealings. Two days of balloting start Friday to fill 200 seats in the lower house of Parliament, the country’s main legislative body. All polls favor the centrist ANO (YES) movement led by Babis to win with at least 25% of the vote. But it’s not clear if he will win big enough to be able form a new coalition government. Five opposition parties have put aside their differences to create two coalitions aimed at ousting the euroskeptic prime minister from power.