San Francisco to welcome cruise ships after 19-month hiatus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cruise ships are returning to San Francisco after a 19-month hiatus brought on by the pandemic in what the city’s mayor says is sure to be a boost to its economy. Mayor London Breed announced Friday the Majestic Princess will sail into the port of San Francisco on Monday. It’s the first cruise ship to dock in the San Francisco Bay Area since March 2020, when the Grand Princess captured the world’s attention. The ship was carrying people infected with the coronavirus, and thousands on board were quarantined as it idled off the California coast. The port of San Francisco expects to welcome 21 cruise ships through the remainder of the year.