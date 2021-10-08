Syria says 6 troops wounded in airstrike in Homs province

AP National

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media are quoting an unnamed military official as saying that an Israeli strike targeted a military airbase in the country’s central Homs province, wounding six soldiers. The official said there was material damage in the area from the attack on Friday. Israel rarely comments on strikes inside Syria but is believed to have been behind many of them inside government-controlled parts of the country. Israel says it is going after bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group which is fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces, and suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for the Iran-backed Hezbollah.