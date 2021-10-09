Former Israeli soldier assaulted outside station in Berlin

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — A former Israeli soldier has been assaulted in Germany’s capital in what police describe as an antisemitic incident. The assault took place Friday evening outside the Noeldnerplatz commuter train station in an eastern district of Berlin. Police said Saturday that the 29-year-old former soldier who lives in Berlin had a pullover on with the emblem of the Israel Defense Forces when someone “addressed him about his faith.” He told investigators that when he turned toward the person he got an irritant gas sprayed in his face and knocked to the ground. The assailant or assailants fled. Emergency personnel treated the assaulted man at the scene.