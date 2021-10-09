Kim Kardashian West pokes fun at famous family as SNL host

AP National

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West, sporting a hot pink catsuit, skewered everyone from her mom’s boyfriend to her famous sex tape and estranged husband Kanye during her first turn hosting “Saturday Night Live.” She joked Saturday night that she was as surprised as anyone when she was asked to host. Amy Schumer joined her in one skit with several guest actors and athletes. Kardashian West threw in a joke about Kanye’s failed bid for president, and her stepparent Caitlyn Jenner’s bid for California governor. Kanye accompanied Kim to New York for her SNL appearance. She filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. The two, who share four children, have been photographed together several times in recent months.