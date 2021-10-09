Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation. Kurz, 35, said Saturday he has proposed that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg replace him. Kurz himself plans to become the head of his Austrian People’s Party’s parliamentary group. Kurz’s party had closed ranks behind him after the prosecutors’ announcement on Wednesday. But its junior coalition partner, the Greens, said Friday that Kurz couldn’t remain as chancellor and demanded that his party nominate an “irreproachable person” to replace him. Opposition leaders had called for Kurz to go and planned to bring a no-confidence motion against him on Tuesday.