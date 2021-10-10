Germany’s Merkel meets Israeli leaders in farewell visit

AP National

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany’s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, has paid a final official visit to Israel. She says she’s been fortunate to play a key role in strengthening relations between the two countries after the horrors of the Holocaust during World War II. The visit Sunday caps Merkel’s 16 years in office, which were characterized by near unwavering support for Israel. Following an inconclusive election last month, her eventual successor — to be determined in lengthy coalition talks — is not expected to change that approach. Merkel met with Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and was visiting Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem.