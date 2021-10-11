Child, 6, dies in ‘campfire’ started in a play fort

AP National

GEISMAR, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he and two siblings started a fire in a play fort made from a set of concrete steps atop a flatbed trailer. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday that the children used a lighter to set fire to “a small pile of combustible objects as though it was a campfire.” They had covered a hollow prefabricated set of steps as their play fort. The fire marshal says the boy’s 9-year-old and 4-year-old siblings escaped. When Geismar firefighters and Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the flatbed and a cargo trailer and its contents ablaze.