In Brazil, Catholic pilgrims defy COVID to celebrate saint

By TATIANA POLLASTRI and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

APARECIDA, Brazil (AP) — Tens of thousands of Brazilian worshippers have braved the pandemic to make a pilgrimage to the vast Aparecida basilica in the interior of Sao Paulo state. Some traveled on foot for days to make Tuesday’s celebration of the nation’s patron saint, Our Lady of Aparecida. On a normal year, the cathedral can welcome up to 35,000 people but services were downsized for a second year as the pandemic continues to kill more than 400 Brazilians on average every day. In a surprise visit, President Jair Bolsonaro attended the celebrations.