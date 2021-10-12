International court backs Somalia in sea dispute with Kenya

AP National

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The International Court of Justice has sided with Somalia in its dispute with neighboring Kenya over a maritime boundary in a case affecting territory potentially rich in oil and gas. The United Nations’ highest court rejected Kenya’s claimed maritime boundary, saying the country had not consistently maintained it. But the court also rejected Somalia’s pursuit of reparations from its allegation that some of Kenya’s maritime activities had violated its sovereignty. Kenya last week said it would not recognize the court’s judgment. The ruling handed down on Tuesday is legally binding, but the International Court of Justice has no enforcement powers