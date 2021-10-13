Dems consider new immigration plan for domestic policy bill

AP National

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate aides and immigration advocates say Democrats are considering proposing that the government use its existing parole power to let about 7 million migrants stay temporarily in the United States. It’s the latest attempt to include sweeping immigration language in an expansive domestic policy bill. President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders are laboring to resolve major disputes within the party about the size of the social and environment legislation and the initiatives it will include. The Senate parliamentarian has blocked Democrats from including two earlier proposals in the huge bill. Helping millions of immigrants become citizens is a top-tier priority for progressive and Latino lawmakers.