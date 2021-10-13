Lava from volcano on Spain’s La Palma forces 800 to evacuate

AP National

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Hundreds of people on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands are fearing for their homes and property after a new lava stream from an erupting volcano threatened to engulf another neighborhood on its way toward the Atlantic Ocean. Island authorities have ordered the evacuation of around 800 people from a the coastal town on Tuesday after the lava took a new course and put their homes in its probable path of destruction. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is traveling to the island Wednesday for his fourth visit since the initial Sept. 19 eruption. Some 6,000 other people were evacuated immediately after the volcano first erupted.